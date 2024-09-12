Mining People: Intrepid Metals, MC Mining, Northstar Gold

Management changes announced this week: Eriez named Toud Loudin as its new VP of global sales. Intrepid Metals welcomed Ken Engquist as its new CEO as former CEO Ken […]
By Salima Virani September 12, 2024 At 1:19 pm
Adobe iStock image.

Management changes announced this week:

Eriez named Toud Loudin as its new VP of global sales.

Intrepid Metals welcomed Ken Engquist as its new CEO as former CEO Ken Brophy becomes new president and COO.

MineHub Technologies appointed Esther Babb as its new COO.

Mistango River Resources’ Jamie Spratt stepped down from his role. 

Board changes: 

Alpha Exploration appointed Tim Livesey to its board

Besra Gold welcomed Michael Higginson to its board.

EnGold Mines’ chair Rolf Van Driesum stepped down from the board.

MC Mining welcomed Steele West and Muthui Huang to its board as Douglas Abrahams stepped down.

Northstar Gold welcomed Tanya Yang to its board as Chuck Main stepped down.

