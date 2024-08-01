Mining People: Lion Copper and Gold, Appia Rare Earths and Uranium and Romios Gold Resources

Management changes announced this week:

Andean Precious Metals’ Segun Odunuga stepped down as the EVP, finance.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium and Romios Gold Resources named Brian Crawford its new CFO as Frank van de Water retired from the role.

Baffinland Iron Mines’ Brian Penney stepped down as CEO.

Excelsior Mining named Craig Hallworth its new CFO.

Lion Copper and Gold welcomed John Banning as its new VP and COO and Doug Stiles as its new VP sustainability and environment.

Lodestar Battery Metals named David Christie its new strategic advisor.

Zodiac Gold named Tom Dowrick its new director of exploration.

Board changes:

Auxico Resources Canada’s Richard Boudreault announced stepped down from the board.

New Gold welcomed Richard O’Brien as its chair of the board.

Power Nickel selected Steve Beresford to its board.

Puranium Energy named Nick Tintor to its board.

QNB Metals selected Nikolas Perrault to its board.

Salazar Resources welcomed back Jennifer Wu to its board as Mary Gilzean stepped down.

Starr Peak named John Fahmy to its board.