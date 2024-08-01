Mining People: Lion Copper and Gold, Appia Rare Earths and Uranium and Romios Gold Resources

Management changes announced this week: Andean Precious Metals’ Segun Odunuga stepped down as the EVP, finance. Appia Rare Earths & Uranium and Romios Gold Resources named Brian Crawford its […]
By Salima Virani August 1, 2024 At 1:06 pm
Adobe iStock image. (Image courtesy of Adobe Stock)

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Management changes announced this week:

Andean Precious Metals’ Segun Odunuga stepped down as the EVP, finance.

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium and Romios Gold Resources named Brian Crawford its new CFO as Frank van de Water retired from the role. 

Baffinland Iron Mines’ Brian Penney stepped down as CEO.

Excelsior Mining named Craig Hallworth its new CFO. 

Lion Copper and Gold welcomed John Banning as its new VP and COO and Doug Stiles as its new VP sustainability and environment. 

Lodestar Battery Metals named David Christie its new strategic advisor.

Zodiac Gold named Tom Dowrick its new director of exploration.

Board changes: 

Auxico Resources Canada’s Richard Boudreault announced stepped down from the board.

New Gold welcomed Richard O’Brien as its chair of the board.

Power Nickel selected Steve Beresford to its board. 

Puranium Energy named Nick Tintor to its board. 

QNB Metals selected Nikolas Perrault to its board. 

Salazar Resources welcomed back Jennifer Wu to its board as Mary Gilzean stepped down.

Starr Peak named John Fahmy to its board. 

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 26 2024 - Aug 28 2024
INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING
Aug 29 2024 - Aug 31 2024
International Conference on Graphene and 2D Materials
Sep 16 2024 - Sep 18 2024
3rd International Meet on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology
Sep 19 2024 - Sep 21 2024
3RD INTERNATIONAL MEET & EXPO ON MATERIALS SCIENCE AND NANOMATERIALS

Related Posts