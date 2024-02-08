Mining People: Lodestar, Mandalay, Mirasol, Nion Nickel, FPX Nickel

Management changes announced this week: Caprock Mining appointed Okunola Joshua Aina its CFO. Lodestar Battery Metals said Ty Magee is the company’s […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 8, 2024 At 2:39 pm
Adobe Stock image

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Management changes announced this week:

Caprock Mining appointed Okunola Joshua Aina its CFO.

Lodestar Battery Metals said Ty Magee is the company’s qualified person following the departure of VP exploration Luke van der Meer.

Mandalay Resources appointed Hashim Ahmed its new EVP and CFO.

President Tim Heenan has been promoted to the role of CEO and given a seat on the board of Mirasol Resources.

Nion Nickel named François Vézina the COO for the Dumont nickel project,effective March 4. He was previously with Osisko Development.

Sola Gold announced that president and director Javier Cordova Unda has taken a personal leave of absence.

Board changes:

FPX Nickel asked Kim Baird to become a director.

The newest board member at Luca Mining is Peter Damouni.

Nuclear Fuels named Rich Munson to the board.

Helen Cai joined the board of Silvercorp Metals.

Slave Lake Zinc added Heath Ellingham to the board.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Feb 11 2024 - Feb 13 2024
Geo Week
Feb 12 2024 - Feb 13 2024
North American Frac Sand 2024
Feb 21 2024 - Feb 22 2024
16th Annual Conference on Western Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 04 2024 - Mar 05 2024
Carbon Capture Summit 2024

Related Posts