Mining People: Lodestar, Mandalay, Mirasol, Nion Nickel, FPX Nickel

Management changes announced this week:

Caprock Mining appointed Okunola Joshua Aina its CFO.

Lodestar Battery Metals said Ty Magee is the company’s qualified person following the departure of VP exploration Luke van der Meer.

Mandalay Resources appointed Hashim Ahmed its new EVP and CFO.

President Tim Heenan has been promoted to the role of CEO and given a seat on the board of Mirasol Resources.

Nion Nickel named François Vézina the COO for the Dumont nickel project,effective March 4. He was previously with Osisko Development.

Sola Gold announced that president and director Javier Cordova Unda has taken a personal leave of absence.

Board changes:

FPX Nickel asked Kim Baird to become a director.

The newest board member at Luca Mining is Peter Damouni.

Nuclear Fuels named Rich Munson to the board.

Helen Cai joined the board of Silvercorp Metals.

Slave Lake Zinc added Heath Ellingham to the board.