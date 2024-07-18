Mining People: Lundin Gold, Minsud Resources, King Global, Sage Potash

Management changes announced this week: Cordoba Minerals named Peter Portka its new CFO. Laramide Resources named Josh Leftwich its VP, operations and strategic planning. Luca Mining named Dr. Dan Barnholden its […]
By Salima Virani July 18, 2024 At 11:47 am
Adobe iStock image.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Management changes announced this week:

Cordoba Minerals named Peter Portka its new CFO.

Laramide Resources named Josh Leftwich its VP, operations and strategic planning.

Luca Mining named Dr. Dan Barnholden its new CEO.

Lucara Diamond named Dr. Lauren Freeman its VP, mineral resources. 

Lundin Gold’s named Chester See its new CFO as Christopher Kololian stepped down.

Mineros S.A.’s VP, business development and strategy Ana María Ríos stepped down.

Minsud Resources named Maria Del Carmen Munoz its VP, exploration as Case Lewis stepped down.

Plata Latina named Letitia Wong its new president and CEO.

Patriot Battery Metals’s COO Blair Way stepped down.

Red Cloud Securities named Ron Stewart the managing director, equity research.

Sage Potash named Amir Rahimtula as global markets and finance partner and Shilo Sazwan as its new strategic operations planner. 

Sierra Metals named Jean Pierre Fort its new CFO as Jose Fernandez-Baca stepped down.

Western Copper and Gold named Michael Psihogias its new CFO as Varun Prasad stepped down. Jess Eng will be the VP projects.

Board changes: 

Comet Lithium welcomed Kyle Frank to its board.

King Global welcomed Ben Hudye and George Mendez to its board as Shaffina Hirji stepped down.

Radisson Mining Resources welcomed Peter MacPhail to its board and Pierre Beaudoin to board chair.

Sage Potash welcomed Clark Sazwan to its board.

Silver Mountain Resources welcomed Gerardo Fernandez to its board. 

Vortex Metals welcomed Paul Fürst to its board. 

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024
Jul 29 2024 - Jul 30 2024
Shale Water Management USA 2024
Aug 26 2024 - Aug 28 2024
INTERNATIONAL SUMMIT ON INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING

Related Posts