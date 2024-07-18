Mining People: Lundin Gold, Minsud Resources, King Global, Sage Potash

Management changes announced this week:

Cordoba Minerals named Peter Portka its new CFO.

Laramide Resources named Josh Leftwich its VP, operations and strategic planning.

Luca Mining named Dr. Dan Barnholden its new CEO.

Lucara Diamond named Dr. Lauren Freeman its VP, mineral resources.

Lundin Gold’s named Chester See its new CFO as Christopher Kololian stepped down.

Mineros S.A.’s VP, business development and strategy Ana María Ríos stepped down.

Minsud Resources named Maria Del Carmen Munoz its VP, exploration as Case Lewis stepped down.

Plata Latina named Letitia Wong its new president and CEO.

Patriot Battery Metals’s COO Blair Way stepped down.

Red Cloud Securities named Ron Stewart the managing director, equity research.

Sage Potash named Amir Rahimtula as global markets and finance partner and Shilo Sazwan as its new strategic operations planner.

Sierra Metals named Jean Pierre Fort its new CFO as Jose Fernandez-Baca stepped down.

Western Copper and Gold named Michael Psihogias its new CFO as Varun Prasad stepped down. Jess Eng will be the VP projects.

Board changes:

Comet Lithium welcomed Kyle Frank to its board.

King Global welcomed Ben Hudye and George Mendez to its board as Shaffina Hirji stepped down.

Radisson Mining Resources welcomed Peter MacPhail to its board and Pierre Beaudoin to board chair.

Sage Potash welcomed Clark Sazwan to its board.

Silver Mountain Resources welcomed Gerardo Fernandez to its board.

Vortex Metals welcomed Paul Fürst to its board.