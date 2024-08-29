Mining People: Mineral Hill Industries, Vale, Europacific Metals

Management changes announced this week:

Borealis Gold named Lisanna Lewis as its new CFO.



Defense Metals CEO and director Craig Taylor stepped down from his roles.



Freemont Gold welcomed Joel Sutherland as its new CEO and director.

Kermode Resources appointed Jake Tiley as its new IR representative.

Li-Metal named Keshav Kochhar as its new COO.

Mineral Hill Industries welcomed Reno Calabrigo as its new CEO as Eric Peter-Kaiser stepped down.

Oceanic Iron Ore appointed Chris Batalha as its new CEO.

Rupert Resources named Graham Crew as its new CEO as James Withall stepped down.

Serabi Gold appointed Colm Howlin as its new CFO as Clive Line stepped down.

Vale welcomed Gustavo Pimenta as its new CEO as Eduardo Bartolomeo stepped down.

Board changes:

1844 Resources appointed Andre Gauthier to its board.

1911 Gold Corporation named Anna Ladd-Kruger to its board.

Arizona Gold welcomed James Engdahl as its chair of the board and appointed John McVey to its boardas Mike Stark stepped down

Coppernico Metals named M.J. McQuhae to its board.

Europacific Metals welcomed Karim Rayani as its executive chair and appointed Wazir Khan to its board as Catalin Kilofliski stepped down.

Lahontan Gold welcomed Kimberly Ann to its board.

Mineral Hill Industries appointed Yves Kandel to its board.

Quimbaya Gold welcomed Olivier Berthiaume to its board.

Superior Mining appointed Jacob Hagedorn to its board.

Tartisan Nickel welcomed Carl J. McGill to its board as Douglas M. Flett stepped down.

Zodiac Gold nominated Michael Demeter for election to its board.