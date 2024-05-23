Mining People: Nations Royalty, Wesdome, American Eagle Gold, Getchell Gold, Moonbound, Scorpio Gold

Management changes announced this week: Nations Royalty named Derrick Pattenden as chief investment officer. Wesdome Gold installed Kevin Lonergan as SVP technical […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 23, 2024 At 2:15 pm
Management changes announced this week:

Nations Royalty named Derrick Pattenden as chief investment officer.

Wesdome Gold installed Kevin Lonergan as SVP technical services.

Board changes:

American Eagle Gold named Gordon Stothart to its board.

Calibre Mining has a new board member; she is Omaya Elguindi.

Getchell Gold appointed Michael Hobart to the board.

Keiko Hattori was added to the board of Japan Gold.

Laramide Resources nominated John Mays for a seat on the board as D. Scott Patterson is retiring at the next AGM.

Moonbound Mining added James Lumley and Perry E. Toms to the board.

Newterra Resources added Matthew Coltura to the board upon the resignation of Gerald Carlson.

Scorpio Gold added William M. Sheriff to its board.

Ashley Kirwan joined the board of Transition Metals.

