Mining titans celebrated century of Oyster Night tradition

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 1, 2025 At 8:48 pm
Sandvik and Dyno Nobel celebated their Oyster Night. PHOTO: Sandvik and Dyno Nobel.

On Thursday, November 20th, Dyno Nobel and Sandvik Mining marked a historic milestone as they hosted the 100th Anniversary of Oyster Night at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York. This coveted, invitation-only gathering united mining industry leaders for an evening of professional networking, drinks, and the event's hallmark offering - freshly shucked oysters.

Tracing its roots to CIL Explosives in the 1920s, Oyster Night has undergone significant evolution. Sandvik assumed leadership in the mid-1990s, later joining forces with Dyno Nobel in 2009 to preserve this cherished tradition.

Bob Onucki, instrumental in shaping the event's modern incarnation, reflected on its journey: "The transformation has been remarkable. We've refined it from a broad gathering to a focused industry event that truly serves our mining community."

This centennial celebration represents a pivotal moment in the mining industry's social calendar. Organizers noted great attendance as industry peers reunite and forge new connections over cocktails and the event's signature seafood.

The enduring popularity of Oyster Night underscores the continued value of in-person networking in the mining sector, even as the industry embraces digital innovation and technological advancements.

