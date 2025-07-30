Mining towards the future at MEMO 2025 conference

The MEMO 2025 Conference, themed Mining Towards the Future, brings together maintenance, engineering, and reliability professionals, along with mine operators, to explore the innovative trends shaping the future of mining. Through engaging presentations, insightful panels, and hands-on short courses, attendees will explore innovative solutions to the challenges facing modern mining.

The conference, called the Maintenance, Engineering and Reliability / Mine Operators Conference, will take place in Calgary, Alberta between October 1-3, 2025.

Promotional poster for MEMO 2025 conference. CREDIT: CIM.

As the industry adapts to rising demands, sustainability goals, and technological advancements, the conference offers a platform to define what tomorrow’s mining operations will look like. The conference bills itself as a conference by operators for operators. This three-day event focuses on the intersection of mining business and the challenges of adaptability

Attendees will engage in dynamic presentations, panels, and workshops focused on cutting-edge solutions to industry challenges. Topics include predictive maintenance, automation, decarbonization, and workforce innovation. The event emphasizes practical strategies and visionary ideas to boost efficiency, improve safety, and promote resilience. Together, participants will chart a course toward a sustainable and prosperous mining future.

More information about MEMO 2025 is posted on www.Memo.cim.org.