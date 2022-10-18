Mint rolls out single-source coin with gold from Meliadine

The Royal Canadian Mint has rolled out its 1-oz. 99.99% pure gold bullion coin entirely source and traced from Agnico Eagle Mines’ Meliadine mine in Nunavut. The gold for the coins was refined under a strict segregation protocol.

"Agnico Eagle is proud to be a partner of choice as a trusted source of responsibly produced gold for the Royal Canadian Mint's first-ever single-source mined gold bullion coin," said Ammar Al-Joundi, president and CEO of Agnico Eagle.

"We have built a strong culture of responsible behaviour and have been responsibly developing Canadian mineral resources in Nunavut for more than 13 years. We strive to be a good employer and a good neighbour, and we are proud of the value we bring to the local communities and society in general. We do believe that mining, when done right, can contribute to building a better world," Al-Joundi continued.

The reverse of the coin features Walter Ott’s engraving of a sugar make leaf, the hall mark of the Mint’s maple leaf family of bullion coin.

The special gold Meliadine coin will soon be available the Mint’s network of official bullion distributors. Beneath it appears a micro-engraved maple leaf-shaped security mark containing the engraving of the number "22", only visible under magnification, to denote the coin's year of issue. Adjacent to the security feature is a privy mark of a hand cradling a globe, symbolizing the single-source provenance of the coin's metal. The coin is also protected by Bullion DNA technology to facilitate the authentication of gold maple leaf coins.

This bullion coin is encapsulated in credit card-style packaging that includes a certificate of purity and authenticity signed by the Mint's chief assayer. It will be available in limited quantities in Ottawa and Winnipeg soon.

See more on www.Mint.ca.