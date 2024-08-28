Mirarco offers unique seminar on Earth’s evolution: understanding rock fractures and plate tectonics

Mirarco is pleased to host a seminar featuring Dr. C.A. Tang on Sept. 4, 2024, from 4:00-5:30 pm ET at the executive learning centre (FA386) at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont. This event will delve into groundbreaking research on Earth’s evolution and the dynamics of rock fractures and plate tectonics.

Dr. Tang, director of the Center for Rock Instability and Seismicity Research at Dalian University of Technology and chair professor at Chengdu University of Technology, will present his latest findings on how the early Earth’s magma ocean transitioned to a solid lithosphere. This transformation triggered a series of events leading to the breakup of the lithosphere and the onset of plate tectonics, which have shaped our planet’s geological history.



During the seminar, Dr. Tang will introduce a three-dimensional model that replicates Earth’s lithospheric topography and demonstrates how thermal expansion affects the formation of tectonic plates. His research provides new insights into the patterns observed on Earth's surface and offers explanations for complex features such as mid-ocean ridges and plate junctions.

In addition, Dr. Tang will present a detailed wall chart that synthesizes global geological data to explore the links between Earth’s thermal cycles and significant geological events. This includes the formation of evaporites, large igneous provinces and the connection between oxidation events and snowball Earth episodes.

Dr. Tang brings a wealth of expertise, with over 300 published papers and several books on rock mechanics and Earth science. His research contributes significantly to our understanding of Earth’s processes and the evolution of rocky planets.

Mirarco, a leader in mining innovation and research, is dedicated to advancing knowledge and technology in geosciences. The organization supports events like this seminar to foster academic and practical advancements in the field.

This seminar is free to attend, but registration is required due to limited seating. To reserve your spot, click here. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain insights into Earth’s history and advancements in geological research.

For more details, visit www.Mirarco.org.