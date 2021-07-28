Monarch more than doubles M&I resources at Beaufor

Monarch Mining has released a new resource estimate for its wholly owned Beaufor gold project 20 km northeast of Val d’Or, Que. […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 28, 2021 At 2:50 pm
Monarch has plans to restart the Beacon mill and nearby Beaufor gold mine by next June. Credit: Monarch Mining.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Monarch Mining has released a new resource estimate for its wholly owned Beaufor gold project 20 km northeast of Val d’Or, Que.

As prepared by BBA Inc., the estimate includes measured and indicated resources of 1.3 million tonnes grading 5.3 g/t gold, containing 219,200 oz. The inferred resource is 818,000 tonnes at 4.7 g/t gold, for 122,500 oz.

Monarch has announced it plans to restart the mine, which it acquired in 2017, next year.

The new resource is the first block model type estimate done for the property. Previous estimates used the polygon method. The previous estimate outlined 588,000 measured and indicated tonnes plus 134,600 inferred tonnes.

Mining at Beaufor began in the 1930s, and since then the underground mine has produced over 1.1 million oz. of gold. It is currently on care and maintenance. Learn more at www.MonarchMining.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 12 2021 - Aug 13 2021
Battery Tech USA 2021
Aug 17 2021 - Aug 18 2021
Graphene Automotive USA 2021
Aug 25 2021 - Aug 26 2021
Deep Sea Mining Summit 2021
Sep 07 2021 - Sep 09 2021
Commercial UAV Expo Americas

Related Posts