Moneta drills 5-metre bonanza of 50 g/t Au at Tower project in Ontario

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSX: ME; OTC: MEAUF) has delivered new assay results from 12 drill holes totalling 6,266 metres. These were completed during exploration drilling on new targets at its Tower gold project, located 100 km east of Timmins, Ont.

Highlight of the batch was drill hole MGA21-012, which intersected 5.1 metres at a bonanza grade of 50.09 g/t gold, including 1.0 metre at 251.0 g/t gold, at the Garrcon target. Another hole drilled at Garrcon, MGA21-014, intercepted 16.0 metres at 0.66 g/t gold, including 7.5 metres at 1.03 g/t gold and including 1.5 metres at 1.83 g/t gold.

Elsewhere, hole MGH22-280, drilled in the area at 55 West (west of the 55 deposit), returned 19.9 metres at 2.45 g/t gold, including 2.28 metres at 16.88 g/t gold and 1.0 metre at 30.20 g/t gold. At Halfway East (east of the Windjammer South resource), MGH21-274 intersected 14.0 metres at 1.58 g/t gold, including 2.0 metres at 9.75 g/t gold, while MGH21-276 hit 1.5 metres of 5.23 g/t gold at South Basin (south of the Westaway resource).

"These latest drill results, testing new targets outside the recently updated open pit and underground mineral resources on the Tower gold project, have highlighted the excellent exploration upside and opportunity to further grow the resource inventory," Gary O'Connor, Moneta's president and CEO, said.

The company recently announced an updated mineral resource estimate for the Tower gold project, showing 4.27 million indicated ounces (147 million tonnes averaging 0.9 g/t gold) and 7.5 million inferred ounces (220 million tonnes averaging 1.06 g/t gold). The resource estimates are based on exploration to date on nine deposits at the Tower property. The latest drilling was conducted after the cut-off date of the resource update and beyond the resource areas, and therefore the results were not included in the estimate.

Based the latest results, another resource upgrade is to be expected, as Moneta believes there is significant gold mineralization beyond the current resource. Gold mineralization was intercepted as both high-grade and wide zones over large areas, at Garrcon in the Garrison area, and to the west, east and south of the current resources in the Golden Highway area.

Along with further drill results, the company plans to release a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) during the second half of the year.

For more details, visit www.monetaporcupine.com.