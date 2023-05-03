More met tests boost FPX Nickel’s confidence in Baptiste magnetic separation

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX; OTC:FPOCF) says it is more confident that every in the recovery of nickel from the Baptiste deposit following additional tests of magnetic separation. Tests confirmed the Davis tube recovery (DTR) assaying procedure is an excellent proxy for magnetic nickel recovery of the material. The Baptiste resource is very consistent in terms of projected recovery rates across the life of the mine.

The Baptiste greenfield project is a unique opportunity to develop a fully integrated nickel operation in the Decar district of central British Columbia. The deposit consists of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite. Metallurgical testing demonstrates that the awaruite is coverable by two-stage grinding, magnetic separation, and gravity concentration. Recovery is not dependent on the use of chemical reagents and the tails will not be acid generating.

FPX completed variability test work to create a concentrator database for the Baptiste prefeasibility study, which is due in the second quarter of the year. The tests were done by Corem and involved a series of composites representing all major phases of the planned open pit operation. The grade of the composites ranged from 0.11% to 0.15% DTR nickel, or 0.21% to 0.22% total nickel) over a 30-year mine life.

Overall magnetic separation resulted in a recovery rate of about 92% of the DTR nickel.

The company says it will release the results of additional tests on the planned hydrometallurgical refinery for the production of cobalt mixed hydroxide precipitate and battery-grade sulphate will be released later this month.

Details of the Baptiste project are posted on www.FPXNickel.com.