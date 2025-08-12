Motion Industries teams up with Indigenous firm for mining boom



Motion Industries, a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation parts and a provider of industrial technology solutions, has launched a joint venture with Tagodi Development Corp., a resource contracting firm investing in the Tahitan Nation in northern British Columbia, Canada.

The recent agreement aims to bring economic and operational benefits to the community, with a primary focus on the mining sector, a key part of the region’s industrial landscape.

The partnership will:

Support mutual goals of “truth and reconciliation,” including economic prosperity;

Build sustainable communities and create economic opportunities such as employment and skill development for the Tahitan people;

Collaborate with local experts to support mining operations in northern British Columbia.

“I’m very pleased that my family has entered into a joint venture with Motion,” said Jerry Asp, president of Tagodi Development Corp. and a Tahitan elder. “I believe we will deliver a new level of service to the Tahitan Nation and the mining industry in Tahitan traditional territory.”

Brent Pope, Motion’s senior group vice president, Canada and sales excellence, added, “Working with Tagodi, we aim to drive positive economic impact in the mining sector while supporting local development initiatives and honoring the region’s unique cultural heritage. We look forward to deepening our community connection.”

For more information, visit www.Motion.com.