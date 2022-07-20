Mountain Boy extends copper zones at Telegraph project in B.C.

With field work underway at its Telegraph copper-gold project in B.C., Mountain Boy Minerals (TSXV: MTB; OTC: MBYMF) is now expanding several copper mineralized zones discovered last year, in particular the Border zone, an area that saw limited exploration before the company consolidated the property in 2021. The Border zone sits in the middle of a 6 km trend with evidence of porphyry-style mineralization previously identified to the north and south.

During the 2021 field season, numerous outcrop and talus samples grading more than 0.5% copper (up to 17.9%) were discovered 3.7 km southeast of the historic drilling at Dok in an area now known as Nirvana Bowl. Work this season has discovered a series of epithermal-style veins up to 750 metres west of Nirvana Bowl, further extending this copper zone. The veins are interpreted to be related to an underlying porphyry system.

Two main styles of vein mineralization are observed, and numerous felsic to intermediate intrusive rocks have been mapped in the vicinity of both vein styles. Compositions range from rhyolitic to andesitic, including many porphyritic dikes. Hydrothermal breccia crosscuts and contains clasts of recognizable dike material.

Lawrence Roulston, Mountain Boy's CEO, said, "Ongoing field work continues to validate the presence of at least one centre of porphyry-style mineralization. The presence of visibly high-grade copper mineralization associated with veins and hydrothermal breccias is indicative of proximity to a porphyry system and may well constitute a target in its own right."

Several other targets are also being further explored, including the Strata Mountain zone. A 4.5 km2 area of gossanous weathering 4 km east of the Dok target is currently being prospected and sampled. Field observations indicate that this area has the visual characteristics and scale of a porphyry system, including the dike swarm and the large areas of iron oxides after sulphides. Work is underway to determine if this mineralized area is part of the same system as the Dok trend or is a distinct mineralizing system.

Mountain Boy's Telegraph project covers 252 km2 of area within B.C.'s Golden Triangle. The property is located in the vicinity of several large porphyry deposits including Galore Creek (Teck-Newmont), Schaft Creek (Teck-Copper Fox), Big Red (Libero Copper and Gold), Saddle and Saddle North (Newmont) and the operating Red Chris copper-gold mine (Newcrest-Imperial Metals).

Mountain Boy's flagship project is the American Creek project, centred on the historic Mountain Boy silver mine and just north of the past-producing Red Cliff gold and copper mine. The project is located 20 km from the deep-water port of Stewart, B.C.

Additional information is posted at www.mountainboyminerals.ca.