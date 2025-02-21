Multotec opens test work and showroom facility

Multotec announced it has opened its consolidated research and development and test work facility, designed to improve process flow to efficiently serve the global mineral processing industry. This facility, located in Spartan, outside Johannesburg, South Africa now boasts a showroom for an enhanced customer experience.

The Multotec technology division conducts comprehensive test work for clients who supply material for testing. This service supports the continuous improvement and development of Multotec’s equipment range. Multotec’s test work services are available to assist the global mineral processing market, tertiary institutions, and both customers and non-customers.

Faan Bornman, technology manager at Multotec, commented, “The facility offers test work driven development work completed on spirals, hydro cyclones, tailings, and effluent streams. We also conduct sedimentation and filtration test work with the laboratory and pilot scale centrifuges.”

Chris Oldewage at Multotec added, “In terms of screening media, we test materials such as rubbers and polyurethanes, different aperture profiles, perforated thicknesses, and wedge wire type of screen equipment. Our facility features a vibrating screen, sieve bend and static drain screens, a trommel screen, and a pump cell for interstage screening,”

Multotec’s research and test work facilities provide customers and the broader mineral processing industry with many benefits, including a test work that reduces project risks and provides a solid foundation for the design and optimization of process facilities.

The recent expansions to Multotec's showroom and training areas have significantly enhanced the customer experience. The facility now showcases a full spectrum of its equipment in plant size and scale versions. Additionally, more common items such as Multotec’s latest range of spirals are also on display.

Bornman says that customers are encouraged to visit the consolidated facility. They can then experience firsthand how the equipment operates and see the production and workshop facilities in action.

Oldewage adds that, from a customer experience perspective, being able to see the equipment often sparks curiosity and a desire to learn more. He added, “Seeing and feeling the equipment offers a much better experience than just hearing about it, which normally makes a huge difference.”

Various commodities are supported by these advanced test work facilities, including chrome, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, mineral sands, platinum, lithium and chemical salts, among others. Multotec has also recently conducted environmental focused test work for a company that recovers electronic waste.

Multotec’s commitment to nurturing future potential extends beyond financial support, the company provides work experience to students during the holidays with preference given to its bursary students.

More information is posted on www.Multotec.com.