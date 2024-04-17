NetZero Metals awards contracts, advances studies on two processing facilities

NetZero Metals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Nickel Company (TSXV: CNC; OTCQX: CNIKF), is advancing engineering work on two processing facilities – one for nickel and one for stainless steel and alloys – in Ontario’s Timmins Nickel District. Work is underway on the steel plant design led by SMS Group. Key portions of the nickel plant design were awarded to Metso. Ausenco Engineering Canada will compile the overall study and supporting engineering.

NetZero plans to have the feasibility studies for both plants completed by year-end 2024.

Mark Selby, CEO of Canada Nickel, said, "We are very pleased to work with global engineering leaders like SMS, Metso, and Ausenco to advance our NetZero Metals processing plants. These processing facilities will position the Timmins Nickel District and Canada at the forefront of the global transition to greener energy and materials.

“We are proud to lead the way in the development of new capacity to meet the growing demand for the local supply of critical minerals, and most importantly, zero carbon, environmentally responsible production in North America," Selby added.

Both plants are expected to use Canada Nickel’s carbon storage capacity at its Crawford nickel project north of the city of Timmins, Ont.

The technology for carbon capture may be unique. It involves injecting carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) into the tailings in the mill. The carbon in the gas reacts chemically to fix itself to the tails metallurgically and permanently as harmless carbonates. The technology has the capacity to fix carbon from the mine and other producers.

The Crawford nickel project with the carbon capture capacity will be a carbon neutral mine and mill. This is the world’s second largest nickel resource. The project will have a life of at least 41 years, producing 3.54 billion lb. of nickel, 52.9 million lb. of cobalt, 490,000 oz palladium and platinum, 58 million tonnes of iron, and 6.2 million lb. of chromium.

