New Age Metals begins second phase drilling at Lithium Two, MB

By Moosa Imran January 24, 2023 At 3:10 pm
Mineralized spodumene from the Eagle Pegmatite intercept from hole LT-21-09. New Age Metals photo

New Age Metals (TSXV:NAM; OTC:NMTLF) has commenced drilling on its Lithium Two project that is part of its Manitoba lithium division. 

The company plans to drill a minimum of 1,500 metres. The program will consist of testing the down dip extension of mineralization intersected in the 2021 drill program, as well as exploratory drilling based on detailed geophysics and surface sampling.

An archaeological assessment was completed by White Spruce Archaeology on Lithium Two, that identified three areas of archaeological potential. Drilling activity will occur outside of a 25-metre buffer around the identified areas. All drill trails will stay outside of the identified areas, according to the company.

In 2021, drilling encountered high-grade lithium mineralization in 11 drill holes along the Eagle pegmatite over a 500 metres strike length. Drilling results included 1.01% lithium oxide (LiO2) over 16.4 metres core length with individual samples grading up to 3.49% (LiO2).

The Lithium Two project covers 137 hectares and is located approximately 20 km north of the Tanco mine, the only currently producing hardrock lithium mine in Canada. The project is geologically situated in the Cat Lake portion of the Winnipeg River pegmatite field and is road accessible.

New Age has an active exploration agreement with the Sagkeeng First Nation and says they will be working in partnership with Sagkeeng on its projects. The company’s exploration activities are being funded by Mineral Resources Limited, a top five global lithium producer.

To learn more, visit www.NewAgeMetals.com.

