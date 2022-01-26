New Age Metals, Nipissing FN sign MOU for River Valley palladium project

New Age Metals (TSXV: NAM; OTC: NMTLF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Nipissing First Nation. The agreement covers […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff January 26, 2022 At 2:50 pm
Geologists at trench 8 at the River Valley palladium project in Ontario. Credit: New Age Metals.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

New Age Metals (TSXV: NAM; OTC: NMTLF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Nipissing First Nation. The agreement covers the exploration of New Age Metals’ River Valley palladium project, 100 km northeast of Sudbury, Ont.

The River Valley project is located on the Nipissing First Nation’s traditional territory.

Should the project move into the construction phase, the MOU outlines the scope and timelines for the two parties to negotiate further agreements.

“Ongoing engagement and consultations with our nation members will ensure any potential mine developments respect our rights and the importance of the environment while creating direct benefits for our Nation,” said Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod in a release.

The flagship River Valley project was optioned from Anglo Platinum in 1998 when the company was known as Pacific North West Capital. The company bought out Anglo Platinum in 2011, leaving New Age Metals with 100% ownership.

A 2021 resource estimate pegged measured and indicated resources at 89.9 million tonnes grading 0.54 g/t palladium, 0.21 g/t platinum, 0.04 g/t gold and 0.06% copper. The inferred portion is 94 million tonnes at 0.35 g/t palladium, 0.16 g/t platinum, 0.04 g/t gold and 0.06% copper.

New Age Metals is preparing a prefeasibility study for River Valley to be released sometime this year.

Detailed information is accessible in the presentation at www.NewAgeMetals.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jan 28 2022 - Feb 02 2022
48th Annual Conference on Explosives & Blasting Technique
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 03 2022
AME Roundup 2022
Feb 06 2022 - Feb 08 2022
Geo Week
Mar 14 2022 - Mar 15 2022
Battery Tech USA 2022

Related Posts