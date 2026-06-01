New Boréal program targets Timmins mining labour shortage

The announcement was attended by local industry experts and politicians. Credit: Collège Boréal

Collège Boréal has launched its new Construction Engineering Technician, Civil and Mining program at its Timmins, Ont. campus, expanding training options for northern Ontario’s mining workforce.

The two‑year program combines classroom instruction with hands-on training to prepare students for supervisory and technical roles in mine operations, mineral extraction, public works construction and infrastructure development. Students will also learn blueprint reading, construction site management and specialized engineering software.

Daniel Giroux, the president of Collège Boréal, said the program reflects the college's core values. “The expertise of our faculty and our campus staff’s accountability to regional employers are clear examples of Boréal’s efforts to provide the communities we serve with the skilled, bilingual workforce they need in sectors that support their development,” he said.

The college unveiled the program during an event attended by many, including Gaétan Malette, the MP for Kapuskasing–Timmins–Mushkegowuk, and Ashley Richards‑Gagnon, president of the Timmins Construction Association.

“Employers are looking for skilled workers who understand both civil construction and mining environments, and programs like this help create direct pathways for local students to build meaningful careers close to home,” said Richards-Gagnon.

In a news release, Collège Boréal pointed to recent data from the Timmins Economic Development Corporation showing that more than 3,700 mining-related jobs will need to be filled in the region by 2029. According to the college, this program is designed to address the labour shortage.

The first cohort will begin in Sept. 2026.