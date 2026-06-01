Boreal joins Haver & Boecker dealer network

Boreal Mining Equipment is Haver & Boecker's newest authorized dealer. Credit: Haver & Boecker

Haver & Boecker Niagara, a St. Catharines-based screening, pelletising and mineral processing solutions company, has appointed Boreal Mining Equipment as its newest authorised seller, in a move the company says will enhance service and support for mining and aggregate industries.

Under the agreement, Boreal will sell and support all of Haver & Boecker’s screening technology, including vibrating screens, engineered processing plants, monitoring tools and after‑sales services. The companies say the collaboration will make it easier for customers to get necessary equipment and will help cut downtime, streamlining operations.

“We are excited to welcome Boreal Mining Equipment to our dealer network,” said Steve Dery, vice-president of sales at Haver & Boecker. “Their strong industry knowledge, commitment to customer service and technical capabilities make them an ideal partner.”

Boreal is a Quebec-based supplier of equipment and technical solutions for the mining and aggregates sectors. The appointment is part of Haver & Boecker’s push to expand its dealer network and boost localised support.