New Delkor BQR flotation cell with MAXGen efficiency

Takraf Group, with its well-known Delkor brand for liquid-solid separation and beneficiation equipment, has developed new generation BQR flotation cells with the proprietary MAXGen mechanism for best-in-class metallurgical performance.

The MAXGen mechanism is the result of extensive research and development from bench scale tests, 3-D prototyping, pilot scale studies and plant scale trials. MAXGen features superior recoveries with higher mineral grade, along with faster flotation kinetics by generating favorable bubble size distribution and energy efficient hydrodynamics. The distinctive configuration of rotor and stator enables the rotor to operate at a lower tip speed. Hence, it reduces operational cost with lower power consumption and wear.

The Delkor BQR MAXGen flotation cell also boasts more eloquent features addressing many practical challenges when improving installation, maintenance and operation of flotation circuits, particularly in existing concentrators. For example, the “bypass ready tank design” allows the installation and upgrade with cell bypass systems at any stage of the project, without compromising the original layout and without any modification to the tank shell. This flexibility plans faster and less costly, enabling operators to maintain the best flotation bank going forward.

The new Delkor BQR MAXGen flotation cell also incorporates deeper launders with higher slope to assist the froth to evacuate quickly. The launders can also be customized with various options of external, internal and radial launders to suit specific froth transport parameters based on the application.

