New digital mining map from Northern Miner and DigiGeoData 

DigiGeoData and The Northern Miner have introduced a new online mapping tool designed to enhance traditional paper maps. This free digital interface provides detailed information on over 17,000 mining assets worldwide, offering improved access to data and aiding decision-making for investors and companies.

As subsidiaries of EarthLabs, both DigiGeoData and The Northern Miner now offer a more integrated and comprehensive mapping service. The new platform combines the strengths of DigiGeoData's mapping technology with The Northern Miner’s extensive mining data.

President of The Northern Miner Anthony Vaccaro adds, "This new interface is an evolution of our legacy, offering unprecedented access to global mining data. This tool will help investors seeking the next discovery by empowering them with comprehensive and accurate data so that they can conduct due diligence and make more informed decisions."

DigiGeoData’s managing director Glen Jones highlights the tool's ability to present global mining data in an interactive format. "This tool revolutionizes how companies showcase their properties and how investors access and analyze mining information."

