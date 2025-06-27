New doc features RIINO’s electric rail system and its future in mining haulage

Sudbury-based RIINO has officially released a new short documentary – produced in collaboration with CBS and Acumen – spotlighting behind the scenes of RIINO’s fully electric rail system and the future of decarbonized material haulage in mining.

Titled “Haulage Rail | A New Era”, the piece captures the system’s intended impact on underground and surface operations, and highlights the company’s efforts to support efficiency, electrification, and operational optimization across the sector. The short documentary was produced with support from Dynamic Structures, Capstone Copper, and Magna Mining.

Watch the full documentary here.

As global demand for critical minerals grows, mining operators face pressure to decarbonize without compromising performance. Lowering emissions while maintaining productivity is no longer optional - it’s essential.



RIINO, a Canadian technology company, is addressing this challenge with a fully electric, automated rail haulage system engineered for underground and surface mining. The solution targets one of the industry’s most emissions-intensive and costly pain points: material haulage.



RIINO’s system introduces a new approach to material haulage. It is backed by a consortium of global mining leaders and supported by public funding - including support from Ontario’s Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) and federal support through the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA).

Aaron Lambert, founder and CEO of RIINO, said: “Mining is at a crossroads. Decarbonization is now imperative, but mines can’t afford to compromise performance. Our system is designed to meet both needs. Supporting responsible, efficient, haulage without sacrificing productivity or cost control.”



For additional information or to learn more, visit www.Riino.com.