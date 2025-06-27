New doc features RIINO’s electric rail system and its future in mining haulage

Sudbury-based RIINO has officially released a new short documentary – produced in collaboration with CBS and Acumen – spotlighting behind the scenes of RIINO’s fully […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff June 26, 2025 At 10:27 pm
Riino electric train. PHOTO: RIINO.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Sudbury-based RIINO has officially released a new short documentary – produced in collaboration with CBS and Acumen – spotlighting behind the scenes of RIINO’s fully electric rail system and the future of decarbonized material haulage in mining.

Titled “Haulage Rail | A New Era”, the piece captures the system’s intended impact on underground and surface operations, and highlights the company’s efforts to support efficiency, electrification, and operational optimization across the sector. The short documentary was produced with support from Dynamic Structures, Capstone Copper, and Magna Mining.

Watch the full documentary here.

As global demand for critical minerals grows, mining operators face pressure to decarbonize without compromising performance. Lowering emissions while maintaining productivity is no longer optional - it’s essential.

RIINO, a Canadian technology company, is addressing this challenge with a fully electric, automated rail haulage system engineered for underground and surface mining. The solution targets one of the industry’s most emissions-intensive and costly pain points: material haulage.

RIINO’s system introduces a new approach to material haulage. It is backed by a consortium of global mining leaders and supported by public funding - including support from Ontario’s Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) and federal support through the Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator (MICA).

Aaron Lambert, founder and CEO of RIINO, said: “Mining is at a crossroads. Decarbonization is now imperative, but mines can’t afford to compromise performance. Our system is designed to meet both needs. Supporting responsible, efficient, haulage without sacrificing productivity or cost control.”

For additional information or to learn more, visit www.Riino.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 07 2025 - Jul 09 2025
Global Summit On 2D Materials and Graphene Technology
Aug 04 2025 - Aug 06 2025
Global Summit on Metallurgical Engineering and Mineral Processing
Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering

Related Posts