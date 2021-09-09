New East zone at Red Chris mine shows promise

Imperial Metals (TSX: III) reports that drilling at the newly discovered East Ridge zone at the Red Chris copper-gold mine continues to […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff September 9, 2021 At 2:45 pm
Expect the feasibility study for underground mining at Red Chris in the middle of next year. Credit: Imperial Metals.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Imperial Metals (TSX: III) reports that drilling at the newly discovered East Ridge zone at the Red Chris copper-gold mine continues to return long and strong assays. The mine near Dease Lake, B.C., is owned 70% by Australia's Newcrest Mining (TSX: NCM; ASX: NSM; OTC: MCMGF) and 30% by Imperial.

Drillhole RD705 returned 254 metres of 1.1% copper and 1 g/t gold from a depth of 718 metres, including 80 metres of 1.4% copper and 1.6 g/t gold. Assays from this hole and the previously reported RC678 confirm the continuity of the mineralization over 300 metres vertically.

Drilling continues at the East Ridge zone, which is adjacent to the East zone, on a nominal 100 by 100 metre grid. Fourteen holes have been completed and six are in progress.

A stepout hole drilled 700 metres east of East Ridge returned 206 metres grading 0.5% copper and 0.2 g/t gold from 1,816 metres. This is one of the deepest intercepts on the property and extends the potential mineralization even further.

Work is underway on an underground exploration drift at the Red Chris copper-gold mine in B.C. Credit: Newcrest Mining.

As operator, Newcrest is working on a prefeasibility study due this month of an underground block cave mine in addition to the open pit now being mined. Construction of an exploration decline into the East zone began earlier this year. Surface drilling has already confirmed the presence of several high grade pods in the zone, and development of a small underground producer would boost cash flow at the operation.

A full feasibility study for underground mining is due in mid-2022.

Last year the Red Chris mine produced 25,000 tonnes of copper and 39,000 oz. of gold.

More information is available at either www.ImperialMetals.com or www.Newcrest.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 13 2021 - Sep 15 2021
MinExpo 2021
Sep 14 2021 - Sep 15 2021
EV Battery Recycling & Reuse 2021
Sep 15 2021 - Sep 17 2021
CNA2021: The Canadian Nuclear Association Conference and Trade Show
Sep 22 2021 - Sep 23 2021
The Northern Miner Q3 Global Mining Symposium

Related Posts