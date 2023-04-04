New Found Gold drills long and strong at Iceberg discovery

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSEA: NFGC) has drilled over 35 g/t gold over more than 10 metres at its Iceberg discovery. This is a high-grade zone located 300 metres northeast of the Keats Main at the Queensway project 15 km west of Gander, Nfld. Two holes were drilled as part of a follow-up program, and the results are excellent.

Hole NFGC-23-1128 returned 13.1 g/t gold over 13.9 metres and 12.6 g/t over 7.6 metres.

Hole 1141 returned, and 35.6 g/t over 10.7 metres, 6.88 g/t over 20.4 metres, and 10.5 g/t over 6.7 metres.

The discovery hole at Iceberg assayed 49.7 g/t gold over 29.9 metres and 14.6 g/t over 3.9 metres in March.

Mineralization at Iceberg remains open along strike and at depth. Drilling is ongoing in search of finding more near-surface, high-grade gold along what is projected to be the Keats-Baseline fault zone.

The drilling is part of New Found’s 500,000-metre program at Queensway, and assays are pending for 55,772 metres of core.

The Queensway property is divided by Gander Lake into North and South Portions. In the north, drilling has targeted 9.5 km of the Appleton fault and 12.4 km of the JBP fault. In the south, drills are testing targets along a 14-km stretch of the Appleton fault. The company has identified potential gold-bearing mineralization along a strike length of 105 km.

