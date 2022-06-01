New Found Gold probes ‘elephant’ potential of Queensway project

Success begets success; in the mining industry, jurisdictions that continually reward exploration companies for their efforts will attract more attention and more […]
By David Keating June 1, 2022 At 11:56 am
The core shack at the Queensway gold project in Newfoundland. Credit: New Found Gold.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Companies

Success begets success; in the mining industry, jurisdictions that continually reward exploration companies for their efforts will attract more attention and more exploration. 

In Newfoundland and Labrador, a number of gold projects in stages between initial drilling to mine development — including Matador Mining’s (OTC: MZZMF; ASX: MZZ) Cape Ray gold project and Marathon Gold’s (TSX: MOZ; OTC: MGDPF) Valentine project — have spurred further exploration, tripling the number of active companies in the province.

“There's a whole group of companies that are very aggressively pursuing their claims here on the island, particularly. And you'll see that in the numbers too,” says Ed Moriarity, executive director of local industry association Mining NL. “The number of claims in good standing have gone [from] 90,000 last year or the year before to over 192,000.” 

Moriarity says that the number of companies carrying out active exploration in the province has jumped to the mid-70s today from the mid-20s in 2017. Spending on drilling and exploration for this year is forecast at $150 million, comparable with historic highs. 

Newfoundland and Labrador’s mining industry has seen the cycle of past booms like any other jurisdiction, says Moriarity — but this time is different. 

KEEP READING AT NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

May 10 2022 - Sep 30 2022
Mine Planning and Design Series – Whittle, Surpac, MineSched, Gems, and Simulia Isight Training
Jun 13 2022 - Jun 15 2022
PDAC 2022 Convention
Jun 15 2022 - Jun 16 2022
Smart Drilling USA 2022
Jun 20 2022 - Jun 22 2022
Mines and Money Online Connect – June

Related Posts