New Ontario hazardous waste registry open to mineral producers

The Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority (RPRA) launched a new digital hazardous waste program registry for generators, carriers and receivers of hazardous and liquid industrial waste in Ontario.

The registry will support the provincial government’s strategy to ensure waste is properly stored, transported, recycled, recovered and disposed. It is also intended to make compliance monitoring and enforcement more efficient.

Miners, businesses, and institutions must report the creation and movement of such wastes beginning Jan. 1, 2023.

The new online registry is now open to allow those subject to the regulations to set up their accounts prior to the beginning of next year when they will be required to report waste management information and pay fees through the Hazardous Waste Program Registry. The mobile app, RPRA HazTrack, is now available for download through the Apple APP Store and Google Play Store. Users will have to first create an account in the HWP Registry before they can login to the app. Other app functionalities, such as manifesting, will not be available until Jan. 1.

Generators, carriers, and receivers can set up their accounts and link existing HWIN facility and waste stream information to be ready to start manifesting on Jan. 1. Only hazardous waste from facilities and waste streams that are set up in the new registry can be shipped, stored, processed or disposed of, as of Jan. 1, 2023.

RPRA has created a suite of training materials to support registry users with navigating the online system and completing their reporting requirements. RPRA's registry support officers are also available to assist users and can be reached at [email protected] or toll free at 1-833-600-0530.

The RPRA was established by the government of Ontario in 2016 as the regulator responsible for enforcing the requirements of the Waste Diversion Transition Act, 2016 and the Resource Recovery and Circular Economy Act, 2016 and their associated regulations.