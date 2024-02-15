New release makes DigiGeoData the go-to mineral intelligence tool

DigiGeoData Inc., the developer of the online interactive Atlas mapping tool and publisher of the industry standard Exploration Activity Maps, announces the launch of the long anticipated DigiGeoData Global Database. This paid subscription addition is a perfect complement to the Atlas subscription product offering unprecedented searchability and spatial data display. This new mineral resource intelligence product allows clients to execute full in depth, multi-level searches to view or export.
DigiGeoData, a wholly owned subsidiary of EarthLabs (TSXV: SPOT; OTCQX: SPOFF), is the data engine that powers EarthLabs' suite of products: CEO.CA, The Northern Miner, MINING.COM, Canadian Mining Journal, including The Northern Miner Maps. The Northern Miner Maps recently combined with DigiGeoMaps to bring a more robust offering to its sponsors.
Our Research Team is Your Research Team.In today's rapid-fire mineral exploration sector, the deluge of daily data can overwhelm even the most resource-rich companies. DigiGeoData offers a solution: a subscription that effectively turns our team of top-tier geological analysts and GIS specialists into your personal research powerhouse. This means you get the benefits of a dedicated, daily updated information stream, tailored to your needs, without the cost and complexity of running your own research team.
"Today marks a milestone for DigiGeoData as we unveil our global database, a game-changer in the world of mineral resource intelligence," said Glen Jones, managing director. "The global database redefines how our clients explore and interact with data, offering them unparalleled depth, accuracy, and usability. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that this database stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation, excellence, and, most importantly, our clients' success."
What's Included
Expanding Frontiers
This initial launch sets the stage for a series of planned enhancements, introducing new modules such as:
Your Go-to Mineral Intelligence Research Tool
The intuitive design coupled with the Atlas spatial mapping interface is a must have for:
Discover the future of mineral resource intelligence at www.DigiGeoData.com. Contact us today for a demo or to learn more about how our Global Database can transform your research capabilities.
