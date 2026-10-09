New Schneider Electric series tackles AI, energy demand and sustainability

Innovation Days Canada is a three-city event. Credit: Stock Image

Schneider Electric Canada has announced Innovation Days Canada, a three-city event series bringing together leaders from businesses, energy, government and sports to explore artificial intelligence (AI)’s impact on energy demand.

The series will feature speakers from Canada’s energy, business and public policy communities, including Emily Heitman, Schneider Electric Canada’s president and Katherine Henderson, Hockey Canada’s president and CEO

“Canada has a tremendous opportunity to be a leader in the global energy transition, but unlocking that opportunity will require reliable energy, modern infrastructure and the ability to move from ambition to execution,” Heitman said in a news release.

The events will explore economic competitiveness in an increasingly electrified world, the impact of AI on energy demand, grid modernization and sustainable buildings.

“Innovation Days is about bringing together leaders from different sectors to have practical conversations about the choices we need to make today to build a more competitive, resilient and prosperous Canada,” added Heitman.

Events will take place in Montreal on Oct. 27, Vancouver Nov. 10 and in Toronto Nov. 24.

To learn more, visit: https://www.se.com/ca/en/about-us/events/