NewFields Canada expands to Toronto

NewFields Canada announced they are expanding across Canada, with a new office in Toronto, Ontario. Located in the heart of Toronto’s downtown business district, at 151 Yonge Street. NewFields Canada NewFields Canada is an independently operated consulting firm, providing engineering consulting, design, and construction services to the global mining and oil and gas industries.

The firm is excited to offer a collaborative working space, open meeting rooms for clients, and a new home for their engineering team in Ontario. The Toronto office will be led by Senior Geotechnical Engineer Mining and Tailings, Mohammad (Mo) Shahsavari P.Eng., Ph.D. With over 15 years of experience in the Toronto miming community, Mo handpicked the new office space, conveniently located in the mining epicenter of Toronto. This space is designed to offer flexible working accommodations to the firm’s growing Toronto team, with easy access via train, as well as local options to collaborate with major Canadian mining firms.

Leon Botham, president of NewFields Canada, explained: “The intention is to foster greater flexibility and creativity in our workday, to encourage our people to bring innovation in engineering to life, in a manner rarely possible in larger consulting firms. When we take care of our people, we find our team is better able to meet Canadian mining project goals from a social, environmental, and financial perspective.”

NewFields Canada continues to foster a people-first culture, with hybrid working accommodations across Canada. As a people-first employer, who supports a hybrid working strategy, NewFields Canada encourages clients to make an appointment prior to visiting their offices.

More information is posted on www.NewfieldsCanada.ca.