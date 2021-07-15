Newmont board approves Ahafo North gold project in Ghana

Calling it the best unmined gold deposit in West African, Newmont (NYSE: NEM; TSX: NGT) has decided to proceed with the development […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff July 15, 2021 At 1:32 pm
Ahafo North will soon join the Ahafo South gold mine, adding about 300,000 oz. to Newmont’s annual output. Credit: Newmont.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Calling it the best unmined gold deposit in West African, Newmont (NYSE: NEM; TSX: NGT) has decided to proceed with the development of the Ahafo North project in Ghana. Thirty kilometres to the south, mining is currently underway on the Ahafo South project, which has attributable annual production of 643,000 oz. of gold.

Four pits are planned at Ahafo North as well as a 3.7-million-t/y mill. Annual production will be between 275,000 and 325,000 oz. of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$600 to US$700 per oz. for the first five years. Capital costs are estimated between US$750 million and $850 million, and construction will be finished in the second half of 2023. At current gold prices, the project has an internal rate of return of over 30%.

Newmont has set a goal to achieve gender parity at Ahafo North by the start of production. Meanwhile, peak construction will provide 1,800 jobs, and more than 550 permanent jobs will be created.

Visit www.Newmont.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Aug 04 2021 - Aug 05 2021
Physical Conference – North American Artificial Lift 2021
Aug 12 2021 - Aug 13 2021
Battery Tech USA 2021
Aug 17 2021 - Aug 18 2021
Graphene Automotive USA 2021
Aug 25 2021 - Aug 26 2021
Deep Sea Mining Summit 2021

Related Posts