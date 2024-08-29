Newmont’s Lori Douglas named as one of Paradigm for Parity’s Women on the Rise 2024 

Newmont (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) has announced that Lori Douglas, Newmont’s Head of Productivity for North America, has been named as one of Paradigm for Parity’s Women on the Rise for 2024.

In acknowledgement of Women’s Equality Day, Paradigm for Parity recognizes exceptional leadership, commitment to advancing women in the workplace and continued efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

The “Women on the Rise” award celebrates women who are not only rising stars in their companies but are also striving to be catalysts for change. Recipients of the award embody leadership qualities such as courage, innovation, authenticity, creativity, and a dedication to fostering environments where diversity and inclusion thrives, and where women can excel.

“Lori is a leader who has consistently worked to advance and inspire colleagues around the business,” Jennifer Cmil, Newmont’s Chief People Officer said in a news release.

“Through her thoughtful leadership initiatives at the Cripple Creek and Victor mine, she has championed IDE practices while also helping to drive important cultural shifts to improve employee experience in the workplace. This recognition is a powerful testament to her commitment to cultivating an innovative and equitable workplace, particularly in a historically male-dominated industry.”

In addition overseeing productivity improvements across seven sites, Douglas has demonstrated unwavering commitment to driving change, the company said, adding that as the executive sponsor of the Cripple Creek & Victor mine’s Women and Allies Business Resource Group, she has spearheaded efforts to break down barriers for women, ensuring that opportunities in mining are accessible and equitable.