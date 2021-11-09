NexGen awards EPCM contract for Rook I uranium project to Hatch

NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE; NYSE: NXE; ASX: NXG) has awarded the engineering procurement and construction management (EPCM) contract for the Rook I uranium project to Hatch, in part for its extensive experience with Saskatchewan mining projects.

NexGen completed the Rook I feasibility study in February this year, and is now moving into the front end engineering and design (FEED) stage of the project. This stage will see overall engineering reach the 40-45% completion point with an associated cost estimate. Decisions on long lead procurement and further de-risking of the project will also be carried out. The FEED stage should be complete in the third quarter of 2022.

This year’s site investigation program to evaluate locations of planned infrastructure is nearing completion. The updated site program and the results of the company’s regional greenfield exploration program are to be released before year end.

There are four uranium deposits – South Arrow, Arrow, Bow and Harpoon – at the Rook I project on the southwest rim of the Athabasca Basin. Arrow will be the first to be developed, and it is on that deposit the feasibility study was done. NexGen puts the probable reserve for Arrow at 4.6 million tonnes grading 2.37 uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 ) for 239.6 million lb. contained U 3 O 8 .

Ore will be treated in a 1,300 t/d mineral processing plant to be built at the mine site. Average annual production will be 21.7 million lb. U 3 O 8 .

NexGen is planning an underground mine for the Arrow deposit. The tailings management facility is also to be located underground.

