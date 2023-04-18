NexGen Energy, Clearwater River Dene Nation, launch member-owned business 

NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE; NYSE: NXE; ASX: NXG) in partnership with the Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) has established a 100% Indigenous owned and operated gravel supply company in northwest Saskatchewan.

Based on its impact benefit agreement with the CRDN signed in March 2022, NexGen purchased a $4.1 million gravel crusher to provide aggregate material for its Rook I project and to supply the northern communities' aggregate material for road infrastructure requirements. The CRDN member-owned business will lease-to-own and operate the gravel crusher. The aggregate supply for Rook I has a capital expenditure representing an estimated $36 million in value to the new CRDN-owned business in just the first three years of construction of the project. This new company will immediately create 16 additional jobs for local community members.

"The establishment of the gravel supply company is a testament to NexGen's commitment to creating sustainable economic opportunities for Indigenous communities in the local project area. This new business will give CRDN and Metis local 39 members, as well as surrounding communities, meaningful employment, which will stimulate the economy for all the communities in the local project area," said Chief of CRDN, Teddy Clark.

NexGen's Rook I project is currently advancing through provincial and federal regulatory and licensing review processes; the company aims to produce the aggregate needed for other mining operations, Saskatchewan highways, and construction operations across Northwest Saskatchewan.

