NexGen Energy receives review comments on Rook I project

NexGen Energy (TSX: NXE) has received the technical and the public comments on the Rook I draft environmental impact statement (EIS). The proposed Rook 1 underground mine and mill 40 km east of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border is 100%-owned by NexGen.

The federal draft EIS review process, co-ordinated by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC), follows the 90-day federal public review period that ended on Oct. 12, 2022. Comments from the Saskatchewan ministry of environment technical review were included. NexGen is reviewing the comments and its responses in preparation of the final EIS for submission to the ministry and CNSC in early 2023.

As part of the integrated federal environmental assessment and licensing process that commenced for the project in 2019, NexGen has scheduled submission of the remaining final, complete licence application documents to the CNSC in December 2022. These remaining documents build on the final, complete aspects of the licence application package submitted to the CNSC in December 2021 which were positively received.

The Rook I project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant feasibility study which outlines elite environmental performance as well as industry leading economics. Rook I hosts the Arrow deposit that hosts measured resources of 209.6 M lb. of uranium oxide (U 3 O 8 )contained in 2.18 million tonnes grading 4.35% U 3 O 8 , indicated resources of 47.1 million lb. of U 3 O 8 contained in 1.57 million tonnes grading 1.36% U 3 O 8 , and inferred resources of 80.7 million lb. of U 3 O 8 contained in 4.40 million tonnes grading 0.83% U 3 O 8 .

For more information visit www.nexgenenergy.ca.