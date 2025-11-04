NexGold achieves major permit win for Goldboro gold project

NexGold has reached a significant permitting milestone by obtaining final federal approval for its Goldboro gold project. The Fisheries Act Authorizations (FAAs) issued by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) now allow the company to proceed with construction and future operations at the site. These FAAs represent the last major federal approvals needed, following the receipt of the last key provincial permit, the industrial approval from the Nova Scotia government, in August 2025.

The FAAs, granted under Paragraphs 34.4(2)(b) and 35(2)(b) of the Fisheries Act, mark a critical step in the project's development. They specify the strict terms and conditions that enable NexGold to build and operate the Goldboro gold project. Additionally, the authorizations reaffirm NexGold’s ongoing commitment to engaging with the Mi’kmaq communities in Nova Scotia, including opportunities for participation in offsetting projects.

The company initially applied for the FAAs in August 2023, and in December 2023, DFO notified NexGold that its application was complete. Consultations commenced early 2024 and remained active throughout 2024 and 2025.

Kevin Bullock, president and CEO of NexGold, stated: “We are extremely pleased to have received our FAAs for the Goldboro gold project. Having received our industrial approval from the government of Nova Scotia in August, the receipt of the FAAs announced today provides NexGold with the last key permits required to advance towards construction and operations. I am very proud of the hard work by the NexGold team in achieving this successful outcome for the advancement of the Goldboro gold project.”

Further information about NexGold, visit www.NexGold.com.

Secure your wealth today — buy gold bullion directly through our trusted partner, Sprott Money.