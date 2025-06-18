NexGold confirms key application for Goldboro project

NexGold Mining (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) has announced that the Nova Scotia government has deemed the company’s application for an industrial approval (IA) of a surface gold mine to be complete for the company’s Goldboro gold project, located in eastern Nova Scotia. The company expects the final review of the application to conclude within 60 days of receiving the notice.

The provincial government issues the industrial approval as a key permit, required after successfully releasing the project from the environmental assessment process in 2022. This permit allows NexGold to operate, construct, or reclaim certain industrial projects in Nova Scotia, including surface mines, while ensuring compliance with environmental legislation under the Environment Act. The approval outlines terms and conditions to prevent adverse environmental effects.

NexGold Mining submitted its IA application in August 2023 and has collaborated extensively with the Nova Scotia government to reach this stage. The government typically issues the IA as one of the last permits required for the commencement of construction and eventual operations.

Kevin Bullock, president and CEO, stated: “We are extremely proud to receive the notice that our industrial approval submissions have been deemed complete by the Government of Nova Scotia. This is a major milestone that paves the way for the potential development of the Goldboro gold project. The letter we received is the culmination of years of work by the NexGold team and we look forward to future constructive dialogue with the Province to work towards a positive IA conclusion in the next two months.”

The Goldboro project, a significant venture in eastern Nova Scotia, draws upon its roots from the late 19th century when prospectors first discovered gold in the area. This site actively contributed to Nova Scotia's economic growth during Canada’s gold rush era, and recent developments have rekindled interest in its potential as a modern mining operation.

