NexGold intersects 40.09 g/t gold over 17.7 metres at Goldboro

NexGold (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) announced new drill results from its 26,854-metre program at the Goldboro open pit gold project in Nova Scotia. Seven infill drill holes, totaling 1,309.2 metres, targeted the proposed west pit area and confirmed high-grade gold at shallow depths.

CEO Kevin Bullock stated, “The high grades over significant widths will be key for our ongoing resource updates and mine planning. Goldboro continues to show high-grade near-surface zones, with all intersected mineralization projecting to surface. We expect assay results from the full program soon, which will support an updated mineral resource and feasibility study.”

Highlights include: 40.09 g/t gold over 17.7 metres, from 120.5 to 138.2 metres, including 1,010.00 g/t over 0.5 metres in drill hole BR-25-570. The same hole also intercepted 6.75 g/t gold over 18.0 metres, including 94.2 g/t over 0.5 metres. Other notable results include 10.54 g/t over 6.6 metres, 17.61 g/t over 1.6 metres, 1.72 g/t over 16.3 metres, and 2.13 g/t over 10.8 metres across various holes.

So far, assay results from about 84% of the infill program confirm consistency with previous findings. The mineralization broadly matches the geological model, with some local variations and new mineralized zones in areas previously under-drilled.

Drill hole BR-25-570 intersected bedding and mineralization near orthogonal to strike, with true widths estimated at 70-100%. The hole reached 293 meters, the deepest to date at Goldboro, with mineralization evident from surface to depth.

The company plans to complete a 10,000–15,000 metres drill program this year to support a maiden resource estimate. Focus remains on efficient, cost-effective drilling, leveraging recent infrastructure upgrades to reduce costs to approximately $300-$350 per metre.

NexGold remains committed to advancing its assets in Canada and Alaska, including the Goldboro, Goliath, and Niblack projects, emphasizing sustainable development and community engagement. More information is available at www.NexGold.com.