NexGold Receives cabinet approval for Crown land lease at Goldboro gold project

NexGold Mining (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) has received approval from the provincial cabinet and the Government of Nova Scotia has granted the Crown land lease and license for the Goldboro gold project.

The Crown land lease and license is an integral step towards the development of the project and will allow for the potential for infrastructure development on the lands for which it covers and gives the company the ability to build and operate an open pit mine, with the associated processing, tailings management and other associate infrastructure (waste rock storage, overburden storage, etc.). The lease covers an area of 779 ha, and the license covers an additional 97 ha of Crown land.

Kevin Bullock, president and CEO of NexGold, commented: “We are extremely pleased to be receiving our Crown land lease and licence for the Goldboro project and are very proud of the hard work and diligence required to achieve this. The lease includes a land package that covers both the deposit and critical infrastructure for mine development, allowing final permitting to progress. This is a significant project milestone, and a reflection of NexGold’s positive working relationship with the Government of Nova Scotia. We are also pleased that gold has been added to the strategic minerals list by the province of Nova Scotia, indicating their support for the development of project’s like Goldboro in the province and how our project can be of benefit to Nova Scotians.”

Tory Rushton, Nova Scotia’s minister of natural resources, commented: “Gold is a strategic mineral with great potential to attract investors and be an economic driver for Nova Scotia. We added gold to a new strategic minerals list for the province, and we are pleased to announce a Crown land lease to support the development of the Goldboro gold project that will create more than 700 jobs and add $2.1 billion to Nova Scotia’s economy over its lifetime.”

More information is posted on www.NexGold.com.