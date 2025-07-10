NexGold receives Schedule 2 amendment approval for Goldboro

NexGold Mining (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) announced that the federal government has approved an amendment to Schedule 2 of the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations (MDMER) for the Goldboro gold project. The property is located on the eastern shore of Nova Scotia, about 175 km northeast of Halifax and 60 km southeast of Antigonish.

This amendment adds one geographic area, which encompasses seven water bodies within the project’s tailings management facility (TMF), to Schedule 2 of the Regulations, thereby designating them as tailings impoundment areas. On July 2, 2025, officials published the amendment in the Canada Gazette, Part II.

Kevin Bullock, president and CEO of NexGold, explained the significance: “The approval of the Schedule 2 amendment for Goldboro is another significant step towards a construction decision and is the culmination of significant effort by the NexGold team. This is another key catalyst for Goldboro and begins the process for the receipt of the Fisheries Act authorization, which we would expect in the coming months. The receipt of both the Schedule 2 and Fisheries Act authorization would then provide Goldboro with all of the federal permits required to begin construction.”

NexGold must develop and implement a fish habitat compensation plan (FHCP) under the MDMER to offset the loss of fish habitat caused by the development of the TMF. The company has already completed this plan, and Fisheries and Oceans Canada is currently reviewing it. Officials expect to approve the plan in the second half of 2025.

