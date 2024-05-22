NiCAN defines new nickel zone to north at Wine property in Manitoba 

NiCAN (TSXV: NICN; FRA: W8Y) has defined a new zone to the north of its Wine nickel property in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake Greenstone Belt of Manitoba, drilling 20.3 metres averaging 2.88% copper, 2.14% nickel , 0.09% cobalt, and 1.19 g/t platinum group metals (2.85% nickel equivalent).

Here are highlights from the recent drill program:

For Hole Wine 24-4:

20.3 metres at 2.88% copper, 2.14% nickel, 0.09% cobalt, and 1.19% PGMs (2.85% nickel equivalent)

Hole Wine 24-6 targeted a down dip extension to mineralization intersected in hole Wine 22-9 (11.6 meters at 0.74% nickel equivalent).

The Phase III-B drill program included eight drill holes over 942 meters, to test the Wine occurrence and test one greenfield target to the north. The remaining assays are expected shortly.

“Overall, the [March drill] program has returned strong nickel and copper grades over meaningful widths, all near surface, and continues to identify new zones,” president and CEO Brad Humphrey said.

“Further exploration work will aim to determine if the mineralization extends to the south and better define the extent of the new near surface zones.”

Read more at www.NiCANLtd.com.