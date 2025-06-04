NioBay delivers first products to potential customers from pilot plant

NioBay Metals (TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF) has delivered its first products from the SGS pilot plant in Quebec City. A grant from the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) under the Mining Exploration Support Program for Critical and Strategic Minerals made this possible for its Crevier niobium and tantalum project. The Crevier project, situated about 50 km north of Girardville and approximately 150 km from the Niobec mine, occupies the ancestral territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh, whose main population centre is Mashteuiatsh.

The grant titled: “Demonstration of the niobium-tantalum concentration process on a pilot scale and production of niobium and tantalum oxides from the Crevier project deposit located in the Lac St-Jean region enabled NioBay to test the robustness of its process diagram. The company has initiated its first delivery to a potential customer/partner to verify, alongside this consumer, whether its product fulfills the required specifications. It will follow up with additional shipments throughout the month to other potential customers/partners who have already expressed interest in receiving the product.

NioBay is also distributing the concentrate to research partners associated with this project, including Université Laval, CENET, and URSTM. These partners are conducting trials to explore “unconventional” methods for producing ANO (Niobium Ammonium Oxalate).

Currently, the Crevier project is focusing exclusively on producing niobium oxide for battery manufacturers and tantalum oxide for high-tech applications.

Jean-Sébastien David, NioBay’s president and CEO, stated:“We have just brought the Crevier project to a new level in its history. These first deliveries to Europe are just the beginning. Consumer trials will allow us to continue the dialogue and work with these potential customers to deliver a product that meets their requirements. We hope our shareholders will be proud of this progress and we thank them in advance for their support.”

More information is posted on https://niobaymetals.com/en/