Nors Group acquires Canada’s Great West Equipment for $150M

Nors Group, a Portuguese company specializing in the heavy mobility and construction equipment sectors, is acquiring Canada’s Great West Equipment for about $150 million. Great West has 11 branches in British Columbia and the Yukon, where it serves several industries, including mining.

With this acquisition, Nors' operation now has a total of 37 branches and more than 750 employees in Canada, covering more than 80% of the Canadian market, from west to east, and starting a new year by reinforcing its growth strategy.

"We are very excited to welcome Great West Equipment to the Nors family, amplifying our presence in Canada, a market that has proven to be very relevant and strategic for the group. We believe that Great West Equipment will benefit from the global presence and growth momentum that Nors is experiencing, combined with our 90 years of experience, to improve its performance and promote its future growth," said Tomás Jervell, group CEO of Nors.

"As part of the Nors Group, we now have access to resources that will enable us to elevate GWE's ability to serve the territories in which we work. We remain committed to listening to our customers and growing alongside them," said Colin Matejka, CEO of Great West.

More than three years after the acquisition of Strongco, Nors' first investment in Canada, this North American market already represents around 12% of the group's aggregate sales, with an estimated turnover of $522 million in 2023.

Great West Equipment currently has around 250 employees spread across 11 branches in Canada and a turnover of $245 million in 2023’s fiscal year. The company represents leading equipment manufacturers with globally recognized brands, including Volvo Construction Equipment, Madill, Metso, Sennebogen, Falcon, and others.

