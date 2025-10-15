Northern Ireland’s Screencore unveils upgraded Trident 165

Screencore, based in Northern Ireland, introduced the latest version of its flagship flatbed screener and scalper, the Trident 165. The company has leveraged cutting-edge manufacturing and design techniques—working closely with a global network of customers and distributors—to develop products that meet modern market demands. This integrated design approach supports the company's commitment to advancing the circular economy.

The newly updated Trident 165 has been designed with features focused on enhancing performance, including easy transport, quick setup, and intuitive control systems.

Ciarán Ryan, director at Screencore, explained: “All our products include distinctive design elements, such as full-sized bottom decks on scalpers or augers within the trommel hoppers. When we build a screen or crusher, we make sure that our customers are at the heart of our design process. This is evident with the newly redesigned Trident 165, which has been developed through close contact with our customers and distributors. As we’ve grown, we’ve learned a lot, and this has been channelled into the latest iteration of the Trident 165.”

The updated Trident 165 is a heavy-duty, double-deck scalping screen featuring a 16’ x 5’ (5m x 1.5m) top and bottom deck. Powered by a Caterpillar engine, the machine maintains the principles of ease of operation and rapid setup, consistent with other models in Screencore’s expanding range. Its full-size top and bottom decks eliminate production loss caused by smaller decks, making it ideal for heavy-duty applications. The machine can also be fitted with an apron feeder for super-duty operations.

Ryan added: “Although the original Trident 165 proved highly effective and popular, the redesign ensures it fully embodies Screencore’s core features, such as versatile power options aimed at a greener future, helping customers work toward the circular economy. This includes full dual-power capability, allowing the unit to operate with auxiliary electric or hydraulic power for downstream stockpilers. At Screencore, we are committed to innovation and sustainable practices. We aim to enhance operational flexibility, support environmental preservation, and offer our customers real choice.”

He concluded: “The new version of the Trident 165 is the result of several years of customer feedback and extensive research. We incorporated the best features requested for a mid-sized scalping screen. This product, along with other Trident models, represents the most significant advancement in scalper screen technology in over twenty years.”

Technical specifications include a Cat C4.4/3.6 engine, a 9m³ hopper with impact bed, a 1400mm wide four-ply feed belt, telescopic extending side conveyors, and top and bottom decks measuring 4.85m x 1.525m. Additional features include a radio remote control, a 1400mm Chevron Overs Belt, side conveyor belts that are 900mm wide, and a total weight of approximately 29,250kg. The unit is equipped with walkways on both sides and rides on 4000mm tracks with 500mm shoes.

More information is posted on www.Screencore.ie.