Northern Miner Podcast: Highlights from VRIC and AME Roundup, ft Hirji, Hoffman, Rule and Wurst

This week’s podcast features interviews from the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, featuring Keivan Hirji of Newmont’s Sustainability and External Relations Team for North America; Kai Hoffman, Founder and Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners; Rick Rule, CEO of Rule Investment Media; and Andy Wurst, Global Chief Geoscientist with Barrick Gold. The interviews were conducted by Northern Miner senior reporter Henry Lazenby and Mining.com executive editor Frik Els.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.