Northern Miner Podcast: Highlights from VRIC and AME Roundup, ft Hirji, Hoffman, Rule and Wurst

This week’s podcast features interviews from the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, featuring Keivan Hirji of Newmont’s Sustainability and External Relations Team for North America; Kai […]
By Northern Miner Staff February 16, 2023 At 2:52 pm
Rick Rule, CEO of Rule Investment Media at AME BC Roundup in January.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s podcast features interviews from the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, featuring Keivan Hirji of Newmont’s Sustainability and External Relations Team for North America; Kai Hoffman, Founder and Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners; Rick Rule, CEO of Rule Investment Media; and Andy Wurst, Global Chief Geoscientist with Barrick Gold. The interviews were conducted by Northern Miner senior reporter Henry Lazenby and Mining.com executive editor Frik Els.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE ON NORTHERMINER.COM

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Mar 05 2023 - Mar 08 2023
PDAC 2023
Mar 06 2023 - Mar 07 2023
BATTERY TECH USA 2023
Mar 06 2023 - Mar 06 2023
CECC EURASIA MINING CONFERENCE 2023
Mar 13 2023 - Mar 14 2023
EV BATTERY RECYCLING & REUSE 2023

Related Posts