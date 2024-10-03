Northstar to mine high-grade #2 zone at former Cam copper mine

Northstar Gold (CSE: NSG; OTCQB: MSFCF) is making plans to mine the high-grade #2 zone at the Cam copper mine 20 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ont. The historic mine sits on part of the Miller copper-gold property, 100% owned by the company.

Northstar has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Novamera, which will secure the needed financing subject to the definition and permitting of an economic deposit. Novamera will use its Surgical Mining technique.

Surgical Miningis Novamera's proprietary mining process that combines its mapping, positioning and steering technologies with conventional drilling equipment to exploit narrow, high-grade copper deposits.

This innovative solution is said to be a more cost-effective, rapid path to production that radically reduces environmental and social impact. Given the low upfront capital costs and minimal development costs, Surgical Mining offers junior mining companies the opportunity to exploit small, narrow, high-grade mineralized zones, generating sustainable cash flow to fund strategic plans and reduce their reliance on the capital markets. In addition, permitting time and expense are generally significantly reduced owing to the small environmental footprint and operational scale.

“We're thrilled to collaborate with Novamera to establish a sustainable mining operation at Cam copper, utilizing their cutting-edge, eco-friendly Surgical Mining technology for critical minerals," said Northstar president and CEO Brian Fowler. "This partnership could pave the way for further agreements to explore and exploit a 3-km stretch of VMS copper horizons, including the historic high-grade Amity and Patterson mines on the adjacent Boston Creek Mines property."

The Cam copper project is divided into four stages as spelled out in the MOU. First is the conceptual Surgical Mining economic desktop evaluation and 3D block model development, which is nearing completion. The second stage includes guidance tool calibration activities, mine permitting, and an environmental impact assessment. Surgical Mining using rotary drill methods will begin in stage 3. The fourth and final stage will expand the technique into other areas of the Cam copper project.

Historic drilling at the #2 zone returned 10.5% copper over 0.2 metre, 19.9% over 0.9 metre, 23.1% copper over 1.4 metre, and 12.4% copper over 1 metre. The last two assays came from a down plunge extension below the former workings.

More information is posted on www.NorthstarGoldCorp.com.