PDAC JV Video: Oroco sets Mexico copper drilling plan

Oroco Resource (TSXV: OCO; US-OTC: ORRCF) is preparing to release an updated economic assessment for the Santo Tomas copper project, with several exploration catalysts set to follow this year, President Ian Graham said.

Oroco is aiming to start a pre-feasibility study by upgrading resource classifications at its site in northwest Mexico and building on the preliminary economic assessment from last August. That report estimated the project’s post-tax net present value at $1.5 billion, while initial capital costs were pegged at $1.1 billion.

“Our capex-to-NPV ratio is very compelling among the constellation of peer projects,” Graham said in an interview during the annual PDAC event in Toronto.

Oroco is planning to drill 20,000 meters to upgrade its south zone from inferred to indicated resources to feed into the new PFS.

