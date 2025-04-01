PDAC JV video: Power Metallic adds drills to expand Nisk, CEO says

Power Metallic (TSXV: PNPN; OTCBB: PNPNF), previously known as Power Nickel, raised $50 million in February to support exploration at its Nisk […]
By Northern Miner Staff April 1, 2025 At 6:20 pm
Power Metallic CEO Terry Lynch (R) talks to TNM’s western editor Henry Lazenby during the 2025 PDAC convention in Toronto.

Power Metallic (TSXV: PNPN; OTCBB: PNPNF), previously known as Power Nickel, raised $50 million in February to support exploration at its Nisk project in northwestern Quebec, CEO Terry Lynch says.

"What really has moved the dial is our copper sulphide discovery," Lynch said during the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s conference in Toronto.

The discovery led the company to see its asset as a deposit of copper, nickel, platinum-group metals, silver and gold, not just nickel.Power Metallic holds 46 sq. km of land at Nisk, with a productive area currently measured at 7 km that, as drilling continues, is expected to extend to 12 kilometres. The company plans to increase drilling capacity from three rigs to six by June.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

