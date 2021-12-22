Novo begins second phase of testing of Steinert ore sorter at Australian gold project

Novo Resources (TSX: NVO, OTC: NSRPF) has begun the second phase of testing the Steinert KSS 100F LIXT ore sorter at its […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff December 22, 2021 At 3:09 pm
Aerial view of the Steinert ore sorter at the Nullagine gold project in Australia. Credit: Novo Resources.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Novo Resources (TSX: NVO, OTC: NSRPF) has begun the second phase of testing the Steinert KSS 100F LIXT ore sorter at its Nullagine gold property in Western Australia. Samples from Comet Well and Purdy’s Reward have been processed with results pending.

The sorter was manufactured in Germany and is capable of testing material from all of Nova’s coarse ore projects in the Pilbara. The unit is fully modular and containerized. It includes feed and product transfer conveyors, making the production of gold-bearing concentrates possible in a single pass.

The tests are to be completed before May 2022, at which time the Steinert sorter will be moved to Comet Well and a 20,000-tonne bulk sample will be treated (phase three).

The Nullagine project is located near the small town of the same name. The indicated resource (using 0.5 g/t cut-off) for an open pit is 6.6 million tonnes grading 2.1 g/t gold for 457,000 contained oz. The inferred portion (using 0.5 g/t for open pit ore and 3.5 g/t for underground ore) is 4.3 million tonnes grading 3.2 g/t gold for 446,000 contained oz. of gold. Nova has yet to publish a preliminary economic assessment for the project.

A drone fly-over video of the installed sorter facility at the Nullagine gold project is available here .

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jan 18 2022 - Jan 20 2022
Canadian Mineral Processors
Jan 28 2022 - Feb 02 2022
48th Annual Conference on Explosives & Blasting Technique
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 03 2022
AME RoundUp
Jan 31 2022 - Feb 02 2022
International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC)

Related Posts