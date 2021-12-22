Novo begins second phase of testing of Steinert ore sorter at Australian gold project

Novo Resources (TSX: NVO, OTC: NSRPF) has begun the second phase of testing the Steinert KSS 100F LIXT ore sorter at its Nullagine gold property in Western Australia. Samples from Comet Well and Purdy’s Reward have been processed with results pending.

The sorter was manufactured in Germany and is capable of testing material from all of Nova’s coarse ore projects in the Pilbara. The unit is fully modular and containerized. It includes feed and product transfer conveyors, making the production of gold-bearing concentrates possible in a single pass.

The tests are to be completed before May 2022, at which time the Steinert sorter will be moved to Comet Well and a 20,000-tonne bulk sample will be treated (phase three).

The Nullagine project is located near the small town of the same name. The indicated resource (using 0.5 g/t cut-off) for an open pit is 6.6 million tonnes grading 2.1 g/t gold for 457,000 contained oz. The inferred portion (using 0.5 g/t for open pit ore and 3.5 g/t for underground ore) is 4.3 million tonnes grading 3.2 g/t gold for 446,000 contained oz. of gold. Nova has yet to publish a preliminary economic assessment for the project.

A drone fly-over video of the installed sorter facility at the Nullagine gold project is available here .